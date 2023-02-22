Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:NU opened at $4.76 on Friday. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NU by 2,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,296,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,523 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NU by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,300,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 194,780 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

