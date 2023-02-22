Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $107.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Ingredion stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

