Analysts Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $6.55

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,447.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,447.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $115,966. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

