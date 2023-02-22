Analysts Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $6.55

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,447.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,447.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $115,966. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

