Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

