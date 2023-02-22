Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $77.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CM stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

