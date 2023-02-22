CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance
NYSE:CTO opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 million, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
