CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 million, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

About CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

