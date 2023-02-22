Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Applied Materials, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $6.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

Shares of AMAT opened at $111.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

