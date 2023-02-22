PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $11.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
PlayAGS Stock Down 5.1 %
AGS stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $232.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
