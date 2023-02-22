Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Expro Group stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.19. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,647.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,234,369 shares of company stock valued at $152,510,443 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 4,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.