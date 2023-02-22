MP Materials (MP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MP Materials to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.84. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

