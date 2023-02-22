Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENV opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

