Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ENV opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
