Lantheus (LNTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

About Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

