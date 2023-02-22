Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $194.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.07. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $216.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.



Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

