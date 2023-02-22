Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gannett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.
Insider Activity
In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 100,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
About Gannett
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gannett (GCI)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.