Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 100,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gannett by 130.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gannett by 33.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gannett by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

