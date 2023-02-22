SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpartanNash Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

