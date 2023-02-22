HNI (HNI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HNI opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. HNI has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

