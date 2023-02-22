Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

