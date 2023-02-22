Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) versus Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repay and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Repay alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $268.75 million 2.92 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -864.00 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 6.95 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repay and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Repay has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Repay beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(Get Rating)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the development of an end-to-end payment processing solution for the cannabis industry. The company was founded on October 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.