e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) versus NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Head-To-Head Review

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVE and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $26.99 million 13.33 $14.51 million $3.79 19.66 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

NVE has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NVE has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.3% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 56.80% 28.64% 27.51% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NVE and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NVE beats e.Digital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

