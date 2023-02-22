NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 116,802 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.