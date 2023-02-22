Head to Head Survey: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) & HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HUTCHMED and Sarepta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUTCHMED $356.13 million 7.65 -$194.65 million N/A N/A Sarepta Therapeutics $701.89 million 15.25 -$418.78 million ($8.21) -14.85

HUTCHMED has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HUTCHMED has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.1% of HUTCHMED shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of HUTCHMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUTCHMED and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUTCHMED N/A N/A N/A Sarepta Therapeutics -81.76% -97.37% -23.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HUTCHMED and Sarepta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUTCHMED 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sarepta Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

HUTCHMED presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.59%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $151.79, indicating a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than HUTCHMED.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats HUTCHMED on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors. It also develops Surufatinib, an inhibitor for neuroendocrine tumors (NET), pancreatic NET, non-pancreatic NET, biliary tract cancer, sarcoma, neuroendocrine neoplasm, esophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, GC, thyroid cancer, EMC, NSCLC, and solid tumors; HMPL-523, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for hematological cancers and certain chronic immune diseases; and HMPL-689 for isoform PI3Kd (phosphoinositide 3'-kinase delta). In addition, it develops Tazemetostat, an inhibitor of EZH2 for the treatment of certain epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma patients; HMPL-306, an inhibitor for hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; HMPL-760, an Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor; HMPL-453, an inhibitor for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma; HMPL-295 for solid tumors; HMPL-653 for metastatic solid tumors and tenosynovial giant cell tumors; and Epitinib (HMPL-813) and Theliatinib (HMPL-309) inhibitors. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB (publ), Lilly (Shanghai) Management Company Limited, BeiGene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics Co., Inc., Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd., Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., and Epizyme, Inc. The company was formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech Limited and changed its name to HUTCHMED (China) Limited in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

