Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) vs. Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Critical Contrast

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education 4.72% 2.59% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Laureate Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education $1.09 billion 1.60 $192.45 million $0.34 31.00

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

