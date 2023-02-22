Comparing Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MP Materials $533.37 million 10.49 $135.04 million $1.42 22.19

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

62.8% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rock Energy Resources and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 0 5 0 3.00

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $47.44, indicating a potential upside of 50.55%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A MP Materials 50.81% 24.79% 13.70%

Summary

MP Materials beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

