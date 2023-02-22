Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.29) to €2.40 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.87) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.50 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.13) to €2.20 ($2.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.