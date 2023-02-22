BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $126.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

BRP Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.31.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

