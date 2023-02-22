Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $60.00

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 190,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 42,574 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

