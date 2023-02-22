Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price at $94.60

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

SouthState Price Performance

SouthState stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. SouthState has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $304,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $772,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,906 shares of company stock worth $5,849,189. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after buying an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

