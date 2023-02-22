PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $166.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

