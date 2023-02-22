Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Target Price at $124.60

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance
Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.