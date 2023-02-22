Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT at $82.50

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,441,000 after buying an additional 444,899 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Down 4.3 %

About TransUnion

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

