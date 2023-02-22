Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $230.11

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $166.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.85.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

