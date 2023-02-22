Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $59.64

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

