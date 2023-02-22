Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Price Target at $29.20

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock worth $192,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 387,103 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $27.53 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

