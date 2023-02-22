Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $1.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 25.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

