Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $1.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 25.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.
Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.