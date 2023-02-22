Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $4.45

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.45.
RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.59 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $274.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
