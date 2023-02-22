Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $4.45

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.45.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.59 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $274.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

