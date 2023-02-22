Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $12.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $698,942.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,371.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 131,250 shares of company stock worth $973,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $8,965,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

