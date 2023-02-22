Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) PT at $29.00

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

