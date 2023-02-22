Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,188.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 155,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.