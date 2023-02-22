Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) PT at $73.00

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Graco Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $17,571,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

