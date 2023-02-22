Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) PT at $73.00

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graco
In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco
Graco Stock Performance
GGG opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Graco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graco (GGG)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.