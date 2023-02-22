Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSBR. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.72 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

