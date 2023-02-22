trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Stock Performance

TRVG opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Trading of trivago

About trivago

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in trivago by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in trivago by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 221,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.