trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.
TRVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
trivago Stock Performance
TRVG opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
