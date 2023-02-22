Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Price Target at $62.38

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

