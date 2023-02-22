NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

GRA stock opened at C$3.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$508.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.16. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

