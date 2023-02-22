Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.51. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

About Turning Point Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

