Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
Shares of TPB stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.51. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 3.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.