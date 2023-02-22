ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $850.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 207.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

