ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IMOS stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $850.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $37.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on IMOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
Further Reading
