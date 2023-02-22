LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.