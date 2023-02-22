William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

NYSE WSO opened at $306.30 on Monday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.38.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 148,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

