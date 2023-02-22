SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.74. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.58 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.65 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Shares of BIIB opened at $271.93 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.