Contrasting TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) & Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -2.75% -7.70% -5.88% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.50 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -41.00 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TRX Gold and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Patten Energy Solutions Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRX Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TRX Gold and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRX Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 168.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patten Energy Solutions Group beats TRX Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

