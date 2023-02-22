Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Financial Contrast

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 2.84% 3.99% 1.07% Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99%

Risk & Volatility

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.11 billion 0.44 $32.35 million $2.61 17.02 Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Oppenheimer and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Oppenheimer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oppenheimer and Northern Star Investment Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses. The Asset Management segment consists of fee income earned on AUM from investment management services of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance, and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

